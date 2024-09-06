6 Assam belt wrestlers to represent India in 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Six players from Belt Wrestling and Pankration Association of Assam will represent India in the 5th World Nomad Games which will be held in Astana in Kazakhstan from September 7.

Disclosing the news to the media the Chairman of the Wrestling and Pankration Association of Assam Tapan Mali said that the all six players were selected from the final training camp that was held in Delhi recently. Mali and two coaches of the state will also be the part of the Indian team that will participate in the forthcoming competition.

Six players who were selected in the Indian team are: Dharmeswar Haloi, Martin Hembrom, Udayan Kashyap, Bidyarnab Borah, Joydeep Nath and Biswajit Barman. Nirmal Das and Nath Chandan Kumar will accompany the team as coach.

It may be mentioned here that Belt Wrestling is a form of wrestling and it involves two belted contestants aiming to take each other over by grappling with a belt. It is a new game in the State and at present the state unit has altogether 27 affiliated units.

