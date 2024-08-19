Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat becomes World No. 2 at United World Wrestling rankings after Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat surged four positions to claim the World No. 2 spot in the men’s 57 kg category as per the United World Wrestling rankings on Sunday.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sehrawat achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest Olympic medallist for India. He secured a bronze medal in the men’s 57 kg wrestling category by defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz with a score of 13-5.

Sehrawat was the only Indian wrestler to earn a medal at the Paris Games, where he currently holds the second spot in the rankings with 51,600 points. As the youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman lost his semifinal match to Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who is ranked number one in the world with 59,000 points.

In earlier rounds, Aman defeated North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov 10-0 in the Round of 16 and achieved a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinals. Agencies

