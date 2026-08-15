Local Sports

6th All Assam Para Sports Meet to Kick Off in Guwahati on August 16

The 6th All Assam Para Sports Meet begins August 16 in Guwahati, with 343 participants from 23 districts competing in six events.
All Assam Para Sports Meet
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 6th All Assam Para Sports Meet, Guwahati 2026 will start from August 16. The competition will be held in three venues: Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Vandya International School and Udayachal. All together 343 para athletes, officials and support staffs from 23 Districts will take part in the competition in 6 different events: Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Boccia, Para Chess, Para Swimming and Para Table Tennis.

Also Read: Tanzid Hasan’s Historic Ton Puts Bangladesh on Brink of Maiden Test Win in Australia

All Assam Para Sports Meet
Guwahati 2026
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com