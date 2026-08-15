6th All Assam Para Sports Meet to Kick Off in Guwahati on August 16

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 6th All Assam Para Sports Meet, Guwahati 2026 will start from August 16. The competition will be held in three venues: Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Vandya International School and Udayachal. All together 343 para athletes, officials and support staffs from 23 Districts will take part in the competition in 6 different events: Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Boccia, Para Chess, Para Swimming and Para Table Tennis.

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