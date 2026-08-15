Tanzid Hasan’s Historic Ton Puts Bangladesh on Brink of Maiden Test Win in Australia

Darwin: Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitor dominated to reach 351-6 at stumps on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday.

Inspired by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh leads the host by 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out on 32 at the close after being dropped by Cameron Green off the last ball of the day, with Hasan Mahmud alongside him on 13 after a gritty 40-run partnership.

Tanzid batted brilliantly in perfect conditions in the Northern Territory capital as Bangladesh chases a maiden Test win in Australia at the third attempt.

Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old looked in complete control against the Australian attack to make a piece of history.

He had a let-off on 62 when he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip, where the usually reliable Steve Smith couldn’t hold on to a sharp chance.

Tanzid brought up his ton with a push through mid-off off Lyon midway through the second session. He took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a massive six off Lyon.

He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Mitchell Starc at deep mid-off.

“This is very special for me because this is the first time I am here. They came at me very differently and I was trying to play normal cricket shots and keep calm myself. I wasn’t trying too much. I just played the ball,” a grinning Tanzid told Fox Cricket at the tea break. Despite his departure, Tanzid’s historic effort has placed Bangladesh in a commanding position to press for a famous victory.

The three catches took Smith to equal with Joe Root as the most catches by a fielder in Tests.

The Australians must have thought they would wrap up the Bangladesh innings and be starting their second innings by the end of the day, but Mehidy and Hasan dug in and slowly took the lead past 150. Agencies

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