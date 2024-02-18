Rangia Cricket Association win over Everton Club in Intra Zonal Round of 6th Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket

GUWAHATI: Rangia Cricket Association registered huge 93 runs victory over Everton Club in the Intra Zonal Round (Guwahati) of 6th Assam Premier Club Championsho Cricket at the Judges ground here today.
Brief scores: Rangia Cricket Association 185-38.4 overs, Tanisha Baruah Saxena 48, Aryan Kashyap 39, Parviz AZIZ 37 NO, Bedgon Choudhury 5-38, Abrahim Hussain 3-34, Everton Club 92 (29.3 overs), Abhisek Dey 19, Parviz Aziz 3-9, Rupjyoti Das 3-24.
