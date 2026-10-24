ISL: NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC in first away tie of the season

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will play their first away match of the 2026-27 MG Indian Super League season against Odisha FC on Saturday. The match will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

NEUFFC have made a strong start to the season winning both the matches that they played this year and are now at the second spot in the points table. The Highlanders opened their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant and followed it up with a commanding 4-1 win against Kerala Blasters FC.

On the other hand Odisha FC, now at ninth place in the points table, began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Punjab FC before earning a 1-1 draw against Inter Kashi. They will be looking to build on that performance at home, making Saturday’s contest an important test for both sides.

NEUFC head coach Benali has urged his players not to underestimate the Juggernauts, recalling their victory over NorthEast United last season. He believes Odisha are a well-organised side capable of adapting their approach, whether playing short passes, going long, or transitioning quickly. Talking to the media person in the pre-match press conference Benali said, “Odisha FC are a team that play good football. They know what they are doing, and they follow a clear pattern of play.”

He also gave clear message to the team and it is -winning start offers confidence, not guarantees. The Highlanders will need to remain disciplined and focused against an opponent capable of making the most of any lapse in concentration. As Benali put it, “Every game is a new story, with new tactics, new circumstances, a new focus, and a new mentality.”

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC have faced each other 19 times in official competitions since 2016, with Odisha holding a narrow advantage of eight wins to NorthEast United’s seven, alongside four draws. Both sides have scored 27 goals across these encounters.

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