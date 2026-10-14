71st Bordoloi Trophy to Kick Off on October 27 Across Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 71st Lokapriya Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament 2026, organised by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) in association with the District Sports Associations of Assam, will kick off on October 27 with matches scheduled across 28 districts of Assam.

This year the competition will be organised in three phases — the District Round, Cluster Round and Final Round — providing a platform for footballers from across Assam to showcase their talent and compete for the coveted trophy.

The tournament is expected to witness the participation of 280 clubs and approximately 8,400 players, with a total of 605 matches scheduled across the three phases, making this edition a major celebration of football in Assam.

The first phase, the District Round, will be held from October 27 to November 5, across 28 districts of Assam. The champions of each district will receive prize money of Rs 75,000. Cluster Round will kick off on November 11 and six teams will compete in each cluster.

The champions and runners-up of each cluster will receive prize money of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively.

The Final Round of the 71st Lokapriya Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament 2026 will commence on November 20 at the Judges’ Field and the final will be held on November 29 at the same venue.

A total of 16 teams, comprising 12 district qualifiers and four invited teams, will compete in the final phase for the championship title.

The champion team will receive Rs. 10,00,000, while runners-up will collect a purse of Rs 5,00,000. Losing semi finalists will also receive Rs 2.5 lakh each.

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