Assam Cricket Association opens new cricket facilities at Naharkatia

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cricket ground and pavilion at Naharkatia, marking a significant step towards expanding cricket infrastructure beyond the traditional centres of the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the facility in the presence of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA President and Taranga Gogoi and other dignitaries.

The new complex has five centre pitches, a fully furnished pavilion including match officials’ room and dressing rooms, practice facilities, and infrastructure suitable for hosting domestic matches.

CM Sarma said the inauguration marked a new beginning for Naharkatia. “This is a proud day for Naharkatia. This initiative will help young cricketers move ahead and fulfil their dreams,” he said.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the importance of developing cricket facilities outside Guwahati and other established centres, with the new Naharkatia facility expected to strengthen the grassroots cricket pathway in Upper Assam.

“The facility at Naharkatia will also serve as the ACA Cricket Academy’s satellite academy for the Upper Assam Zone in the coming days. This will provide young cricketers in the region with access to structured training and development programmes,” said Saikia.

The project is part of the ACA’s efforts to create a wider and more inclusive cricketing network in Assam, with modern facilities and professional training opportunities made available to players in different parts of the State.

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