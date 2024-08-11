8th PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Concludes with 500 Shuttlers at Kanaklata Stadium

GUWAHATI: The 8th edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship concluded at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The competition was held in different categories and around 500 shuttlers participated in it.

Final results: U-9: Boys Singles-Mayur Nirban Kashyap bt Borkan Terang 21-14 and 21-9. Girls Singles -Saikia Abhiruchi defeated Nandika Sonowal 21-7 and 21-5. U-11: Boys singles-Prayan Migom Mili bt Ansuman Khanikor 21-13 and 24-22. Girls Singles- Abhiruchi Saikia bt Tanvee Pradhan 21-9 and 21-15. U-13: Boys singles-Evon Gogoi bt Harshit Gogoi 21-19 and 21-16. Girls Singles- Varnikas Kashyap bt Netra Kalita 21-13 and 21-12. U-15: Boys Singles Nidhish Buragohain bt Prakritish Kaushik 17-21, 21-11 and 21-12. Girls U-15-Sumaya Ahmed bt Anesha Dowari 21-13 and 21-15. U-17: Boys Singles- Vernan Mahanta bt Nidhish Buragohain 21-12 and 21-15. Girls singles- Tanzim Ahmed bt Anesha Dowari 21-19 and 21-18.

