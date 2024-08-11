Shillong Lajong FC Tops Table with Victory Over Rangdajied United in Thrilling Durand Cup Derby

Shillong: Goals from defenders Ronney Willson and Kenstar Kharshong ensured Shillong Lajong FC prevailed over Rangdajied United FC in an exciting Shillong Derby in the Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. With this win, Shillong Lajong leapt to the top of the table with six points, the same as FC Goa but on goal difference, making the match between the two teams on August 17 a group decider. IANS

Also Read: Court of Arbitration gives Sole Arbitrator more time to give verdict in Vinesh Phogat's case

Also Watch: