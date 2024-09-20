91 Yards Club win in Guwahati Sports Association’s B and C Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association’s B and C Division Football League got under way at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. In the B Division League 91 Yards Club defeated New Star Club 3-2. While Penda Purushatam, Surin Sarania and Sekhar Marapashe scored for the winner, Sani Alam Hussain and Tarif Ahmed reduced two goals for New Star Club. Meanwhile in the ‘C’ Division League match Chandmari Sports Club shared points with West Gauhati Club as the game between the two sides ended 2-2 draw. Aditya Ray and Apan Pansa scored for Chandmari and Anderson Momin was the scorer of both the goals for West Guwahati.

