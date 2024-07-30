Riyan Parag and Uma Chetry’s parents, coaches felicitated at 91 Yards Club auditorium

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards Club felicitated the parents and first coaches of cricketers Riyan Parag and Uma Chetry in a ceremony held at the 91 Yards Club auditorium at the ACA Stadium premises on Sunday evening.

Riyan is the first male cricketer of Assam to don the national colours while Uma Chetry is the first female to play for the Indian senior team.

Riyan Parag’s parents, Parag Das—a former first-class cricketer—and Mithoo Barooah, a former International swimmer, were honoured with Rs 1 lakh. Parag Das, who also served as Riyan’s first coach, received an additional Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, Uma Chetry’s parents, Luk Bahadur Chetry and Dipa Chetry, were also awarded Rs 1 lakh. Syed Sahidur Rohman (Raja), the first coach of Uma Chetry, was felicitated and received Rs 1 lakh as well.

The event saw gratitude expressed towards the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the 91 Yards Club for their support and recognition. Special thanks were extended to BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia, who is also the General Secretary of the 91 Yards Club.

Prominent attendees at the event included ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, 91 Yards Club’s Working President Romen Dutta, and 91 Yards Club’s Treasurer Porikshit Dutta, among others.

Also Read: I love bowling: India youngster Riyan Parag

Also Watch: