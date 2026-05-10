Aakriida Centre of Excellence crush Bud CC by 90 runs to storm into Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament semifinal action witnessed a dominant performance from Aakriida Centre of Excellence as they defeated Bud Cricket Club by 90 runs at NFRSA Stadium on Friday to book their place in the final.

Batting first in the second semifinal, Aakriida Centre of Excellence were bowled out for 175 runs in 43.2 overs. Subham Sahu played a crucial knock of 59 runs, hitting four boundaries, while Prithviraj Kashyap contributed a valuable 47 runs.

For Bud Cricket Club, Bheem Chetry impressed with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for just 9 runs in 5.2 overs. Binoy Krishna Ghosh also chipped in with 2 wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, Bud Cricket Club were bundled out for only 85 runs in 25.2 overs. Nishant Saikia scored 24 runs, while Arshad Farhan added 20 runs.

Prithviraj Kashyap starred with the ball for Aakriida Centre of Excellence, taking 4 wickets for 22 runs in his 10-over spell. Moksoduddin also picked up 2 wickets.

For his all-round performance, Prithviraj Kashyap was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The day-night final of the tournament will be held on May 11, where Aakriida Centre of Excellence will take on NJ Academy from Itanagar.

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