AASPA urges Assam government to aid 94-year-old cricket pioneer Badal Thakur’s treatment

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) has appealed to the state government to extend financial and medical assistance to veteran Assam cricketer Badal Thakur, who is currently undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Thakur, 94, is presently serving as the President of AASPA.

Widely regarded as one of the pioneering figures of Assam cricket, Thakur played during a time when the state had limited infrastructure and exposure in the sport. An accomplished all-rounder, he also captained the Assam team and played a key role in shaping its early identity in domestic cricket.

In an official statement, AASPA wished Thakur a speedy recovery and urged the state government to come forward with the necessary support for his treatment.

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