Assam: AASPA officials meet Sports Director Ankur Bharali

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association (AASPA) met Ankur Bharali, the newly appointed Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam recently. During the meeting, the delegation included the Association’s General Secretary Shankar Datta Lahkar, Treasurer Pradip Chaliha, and Joint Secretary Rittwik Saikia, apprised the Director of various problems faced by the sports pensioners. They also requested him to take necessary steps for the release of the pending dues. Bharali assured the delegation of necessary action.

