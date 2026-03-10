AATA-AITA Championship Series Tennis Kicks Off in Guwahati with Top Seeds from Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AATA-AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament began at the Chachal Tennis Complex in the city on Monday. The competition is being held in the boys’ and girls’ under-12 and under-14 categories.

Players from West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Maharashtra and host state Assam are competing for the titles in both singles and doubles events.

In the boys’ under-12 category, Aryan Bharali of Assam is the top seed, while Eashandeep Boro, also from Assam, is the top seed in the boys’ under-14 category. In the girls’ section, Kristi Haloi is the top seed in the under-12 category, while Phaagun Jyoti from Assam has been seeded first in the under-14 category.

Also Read: India Clinches Historic Third T20 World Cup Title with Dominant Win Over New Zealand