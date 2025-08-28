Abhinob and Hemanta Strike Gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam weightlifters continued their impressive performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, dominating the junior category events. Two promising lifters from the state, Abhinob Gogoi and Hemanta Doimari, clinched gold medals in their respective weight divisions in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Abhinob Gogoi competed in the 71kg category and delivered a record-breaking performance. He set three new records by lifting 123 kg in the snatch, 155 kg in the clean and jerk, and achieving a total lift of 278 kg. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Hemanta Doimari also shone in the 71kg division. Displaying exceptional focus and strength, he secured the gold medal with a total lift of 264 kg — 118 kg in snatch and 146 kg in clean and jerk. (ANI)

