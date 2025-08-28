World Championship: Sindhu storms into round of 16; Dhruv-Tanisha pair too progress

Paris: PV Sindhu showcased her trademark grit and resilience to reach the round of 16 at the BWF World Championships 2025, defeating Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-19, 21-15 in a gripping women’s singles Round of 32 contest at the Adidas Arena.

The Indian, ranked World No. 15, appeared momentarily off pace in the mid-stages of the first game, playing the chasing game against her younger opponent. Letshanaa, making her debut at this level, impressed with her authority on court, moving Sindhu around and forcing uncharacteristic errors. The Malaysian built a commanding 18-12 lead, appearing set to take the opener. However, Sindhu displayed the heart of a champion, echoing her performance from the previous day. She reeled off six consecutive points to close the gap, stunning Letshanaa and swinging momentum in her favor.

Even when the Malaysian briefly halted her run to claim her 19th point, Sindhu stayed composed, executing a perfect winner to level the score at 19-19. Letshanaa then misjudged a shuttle, allowing Sindhu to clinch the first game 21-19.

The second game saw Sindhu in complete control. Buoyed by her first-game fightback, she dominated proceedings from start to finish, leaving Letshanaa unable to match her pace, power, and tactical play. The Indian’s consistency and precision ensured she never trailed, ultimately sealing the match 21-15.

India’s campaign in Paris was further boosted by Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in mixed doubles. The 16th-seeded pair defeated Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan 21-11, 21-16 to progress to the round of 16, where they will face Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China.

Later on Wednesday, the Indian contingent will see action from men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde, and H.S. Prannoy—the only Indian remaining in men’s singles—continuing India’s pursuit of medals at the World Championships. (IANS)

