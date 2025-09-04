Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated at Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Handball Club and in association with Demow Sports Association, the 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day was celebrated at Demow Public Playground on Wednesday. The event commenced with a mass run, which was flagged off by Bisadu Singhpho, OC of Demow Police Station. Manjur Ali, Secretary as well as Coach of Demow Handball Club, anchored in the programme. Sushanta Borgohain, local MLA, unfurled the Abhiruchi Sports Day flag, and Arup Kumar Dutta, President of Demow Handball Club, unfurled the Demow Handball Club flag. During the event, the players and sports organizers were felicitated.

