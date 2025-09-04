Darrang Joins Celebration of 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: “Running only on this day is not enough. To keep your body and mind healthy, you must run, walk, or cycle every day,” appealed boxer of international repute Jamuna Boro while participating in the 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day at Mangaldai on Wednesday. She further emphasized that to encourage students to take an interest in sports, parents must first motivate them.

North Mangaldai Club in continuation of the Abhiruchi Sports Day celebration since its beginning at Mangaldai celebrated the Day with response from about one thousand participants who took part in a group run. District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty flagged off the group run led by boxer Jamuna Boro.

Synchronizing with the celebration, boxer Jamuna Boro, veteran sports journalist and former athlete Ganesh Dutta, and Vishal Bhardwaj, a gold medalist in the Asian Yogasana Championship, were offered felicitation with a phulam gamosa, mementos, and a letter of citation. Veteran athlete and bicyclist of repute Ganapati Nath was also offered felicitation.

