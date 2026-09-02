Abhiruchi Sports Day to be celebrated with 2-day event in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 43rd edition of the Abhiruchi Spors Day will be celebrated across the State on two-day programme from Thursday. The central event, which included mass jogging, cultural programme along with players and sports organizers felicitation, will be held in Guwahati.

The 3rd September is the birth day of Assam first Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah and the day is celebrated as Sports Day by Abhiruchi Group.

Addressing a media gathering the chairman of the organizing committee Balendra Mohan Chakravarty said that the day’s event will start with mass jogging programme which will be held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, noted actor Jatin Bora and former international athlete Tayabun Nessa will grace the occassion. It would be followed by Inter-Institution PT and Dance Competition on Friday at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium. The felicitation programme will also be held at the same venue in the afternoon on Friday.

This year RG Baruah Award will be given to sports organizer Kamakhya Saikia (Dibrugarh) while Padum Ch Boro will receive the Chidananda Das Award for Coach. Jatindra Nath Sarma from Chamata will receive the Jogesh Sarma Krira Udyogi Award.

The recipient of other Awards: Chandra Nath Chakravarty Physical Education Excellence Award: Rabindra Chandra Sarma (Barbhag). Gopal Barua Promising Player Award: Adrit Kashyap (Yoga), RP Barooah Promising Cricketer Award: Aman Yadav (Guwahati). Sukumar Medhi Sports Organizer Award: Rupak Kumar Dutta (Golaghat). Outstanding Performance Award: Rupamoni Gorh (Mountaineer)

Special felicitation: Panchali Roy (Principal, MVM-IV), Munna Kakati (Cricketer), Santosh Gowami (Footballer), Guru Govinda Rajkhowa (Karate), Ranjit Kumar Deka (organiser) and Alkesh Baruah (Weightlifting).

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