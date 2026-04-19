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ACA announces U-15 Girls squad for North East Rising Cup 2026

Assam Cricket Association named U-15 girls team for North East Rising Cup 2026, with Aradhya Dutta as captain and Kankana Baishya vice-captain.
North East Rising Cup 2026
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GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced its U-15 Girls team for the North East Rising Cup 2026. Aradhya Dutta will lead the side and Kankana Baishya will be her deputy.

Squad:  Aradhya Dutta (Captain), Kankana Baishya (Vice Captain), Kumkum Ahmed, Mursana Baruah, Pinki Goala, Anandi Kumari, Sinhayana Pathak, Ankita Chetry, Ishita Chanda, Princhi Priya Bora, Mistu Debnath, Sunita Deka, Nousin Afra Anjum, Roshmita Basumatary and Bhumika Orang. Coach: Tilak Das.

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Assam Cricket Association
North East Rising Cup 2026

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