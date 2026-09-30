ACA Extends Support to Bordoloi Trophy; Nasir, Premananda Join APL Apex Council

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to promote football in the State by extending financial assistance to the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) for organising the next edition of the Bordoloi Trophy.

The decision was taken at the ACA’s Annual General Meeting held at the 91 Yards Club at the ACA Stadium complex on Monday. The meeting was chaired by ACA president Taranga Gogoi.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gogoi said the ACA would promote sports other than cricket as part of its broader initiative to contribute to the development of sports in Assam.

“Along with cricket, the ACA will promote a few other games in the state. Football is a very popular sport, and as part of our initiative to promote football, the ACA has decided to provide financial assistance for hosting the Bordoloi Trophy,” Gogoi said.

The meeting also deliberated on various aspects of cricket development in Assam, including player performances, ongoing projects, infrastructure development, player welfare and future plans to strengthen the state’s cricketing ecosystem.

Special emphasis was placed on grassroots cricket, strengthening coaching and youth development programmes, and creating greater opportunities for players at different levels.

The ACA also decided to establish six new academies across six zones of the association. Construction work is already underway, with the academies at Barpeta and Naharkatia reportedly nearing completion.

Meanwhile, the ACA constituted a new APL Governing Council for the 2026-27 term. Premananda Saikia and Nasir Gul Khan were inducted as members for a one-year term.

The meeting was attended by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the Special Invitee, along with ACA secretary Sanatan Das, vice-president Romen Dutta, joint secretary Rajendra Singh, treasurer Anupam Deka and Apex Council member Mukutananda Bhattacharjya. The appointment of the auditor for the new financial year was also confirmed. Justice Manojit Bhuyan, retired Judge of the Gauhati High Court, was appointed Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer of the association.

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