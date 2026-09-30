Assam: NIA Arrests Six in Barpeta Over Alleged Jihadi Links

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in several areas under the jurisdiction of Howly, Barpeta Road, and Sorbhog police stations in Barpeta district, arresting six individuals for their alleged involvement in jihadi activities. The NIA arrested three individuals from the Sorbhog area, two from Barpeta Road, and one from Howly during operations that began on Monday night.

While Faruk Abdullah, Zakir Hussain, and Chandbar Ali were arrested from Sorbhog, the NIA arrested Mustafizur Rahman from Azad Nagar in Barpeta Road and Yakub Ali from Nishuka. On the other hand, Rakibul Islam was arrested in the Jashihatipara village of Howly. According to allegations, Rakibul Islam was associated with a Telegram group named "Purba Akash" (Eastern Sky). It is alleged that the arrested individuals maintained communication through this group.

For a long time, Rakibul Islam had been residing in Daporijo, Arunachal Pradesh, where he was involved in the poultry business. He had returned to his home about 15 days ago. At around 3:00 am on Tuesday, an NIA team arrested Rakibul from his residence in Jashihatipara, Howly.

The NIA team seized three mobile phones from Rakibul during the raid. Following an interrogation at the Howly police station from early morning until noon, the NIA team took Rakibul to Guwahati.

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