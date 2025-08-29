ACA Seniors Beat Nepal Seniors by 15 Runs in DLS-Reduced T20 Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACA Senior Men’s team defeated Nepal Seniors by 15 runs (DLS-Match reduced to 8 overs, target 80 runs) in the first match of the five-game T20 Friendly at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground at Fulung on Thursday.

Brief scores: Assam: 190/8 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 34 off 16 balls, Avinav Choudhury not out 26 off 7 balls, Akash Sengupta not out 24 off 8 balls, Rohit Sen 24 off 15 balls, Sumit Kashyap 22 off 26 balls; Akash Chand 3/52, Bibek K Yadav 2/32, Kamal S Airee 2/35).

Nepal: 64/3 in 8 overs (Subh Kansakar not out 33 off 21 balls, Anil Sah 20 off 14 balls; Mrinmoy Dutta 1/11, Abhilash Gogoi 1/11, Avinav Choudhury 1/16).

