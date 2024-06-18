Coaches' Course begins in Guwahati city: ACA Cricket Academy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ACA Cricket Academy inaugurated its Level 1 Coaches Course on Monday. The course is supervising by internationally renowned coaches’ trainers Ross Turner and Alan Campbell. The intensive programme is being attended by 45 aspiring coaches, who will undergo rigorous training to enhance their coaching skills. This initiative is part of the Assam Cricket Association’s (ACA) commitment to advancing coach education in the region, conducted in conjunction with the ACA Cricket Academy.

The inaugural event saw the presence of ACA Cricket Academy Chairman Rajendra Singh, Member Secretary Devajit Saikia, Executive Members Subrajit Saikia, Satyagopal Chakraborty and others.

In a brief speech Member Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the aim to upgrade coaches’ education in Assam. He highlighted the substantial benefits Assam coaches would gain from the expertise of the Australian trainers Turner and Campbell. Saikia also mentioned that these newly trained coaches would disseminate their knowledge at the district level, ensuring the equal growth of cricketers across the State.

Also Read: Assam Pacer Pritam Das Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Also Watch: