Mirabai Chanu breaks three National Records

NEW DELHI: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu broke three National Records during the National Weightlifting Championship 2026 in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, competing in the 48kg category, recorded a best lift of 89kg in snatch and 116kg in Clean & Jerk. With a combined lift of 205kg, she secured the top spot on the podium, finishing 22 kg ahead of her nearest competitor.

She further tried to better the record with an attempt at 91kg but was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Radha Soni and Komal Kohar secured silver and bronze, respectively.

Following a rejig of Olympic weight classes, Mirabai Chanu moved from the 49 kg division back to the 48 kg category in 2025. In the 49kg category, Mirabai’s total Personal Best was 205kg (86 + 119), which she achieved during the 2021 Asian Championships.

About 790 athletes from 30 States and U.T.s. and three Departmental Boards will compete across 12 days at the championships. Agencies

Also Read: Lalit Modi slams Pakistan’s India match boycott at T20 World Cup