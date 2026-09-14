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Aditya Negi crowned Overall Gross champion at UAGA President’s Cup Golf 2026

Col. Aditya Negi won the UAGA President’s Cup Golf 2026 overall gross title, with 67 golfers competing and Arunjyoti Borgohain finishing runner-up.
Aditya Negi
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GUWAHATI: Col. Aditya Negi emerged as the Overall Gross winner of the Upper Assam Golf Association (UAGA) President’s Cup Golf 2026, in which a total of 67 golfers took part. Arunjyoti Borgohain finished as the runner-up.

Results of different categories:

Handicap 0-9:Gross Winner: Sanglap Nahardeka; Gross Runner up: Ranabir Chowdhury; Nett Winner: Bimal Biswas ; Nett Runner Up: Sachin Singh; Stableford Winner: Bhaskar Satya Khound ; Stableford Runner Up: Diganta Thakuria;

Handicap 10-16:Gross Winner: Dr. P N Taid; Gross Runner up:  Dr. Sibha Deka; Nett Winner: Vikash Bhandari; Nett Runner Up: Santanu Kr. Sarma; Stableford Winner: Pankaj Deka; Stableford Runner Up: Devraj Dev;

Handicap 17 and above: Gross Winner: Prasanta Mazumdar; Gross Runner up: Yogesh Mohite; Nett Winner: Akhil Kukreti; Nett Runner Up: Utpal Deka; Stableford Winner: Nripendra Kr. Medhi; Stableford Runner Up: Chau Devo Chowlu;

Skilled Prize Winners:Nearest to Pin at 5: Col. Aditya Negi; Nearest to Pin at 5: Arunjyoti Borgohain; Longest Drive at 8: M P Chaliha; Minimum Putt: Anirban Kakoti.

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Aditya Negi
President’s Cup Golf 2026,
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