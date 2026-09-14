Aditya Negi crowned Overall Gross champion at UAGA President’s Cup Golf 2026

GUWAHATI: Col. Aditya Negi emerged as the Overall Gross winner of the Upper Assam Golf Association (UAGA) President’s Cup Golf 2026, in which a total of 67 golfers took part. Arunjyoti Borgohain finished as the runner-up.

Results of different categories:

Handicap 0-9:Gross Winner: Sanglap Nahardeka; Gross Runner up: Ranabir Chowdhury; Nett Winner: Bimal Biswas ; Nett Runner Up: Sachin Singh; Stableford Winner: Bhaskar Satya Khound ; Stableford Runner Up: Diganta Thakuria;

Handicap 10-16:Gross Winner: Dr. P N Taid; Gross Runner up: Dr. Sibha Deka; Nett Winner: Vikash Bhandari; Nett Runner Up: Santanu Kr. Sarma; Stableford Winner: Pankaj Deka; Stableford Runner Up: Devraj Dev;

Handicap 17 and above: Gross Winner: Prasanta Mazumdar; Gross Runner up: Yogesh Mohite; Nett Winner: Akhil Kukreti; Nett Runner Up: Utpal Deka; Stableford Winner: Nripendra Kr. Medhi; Stableford Runner Up: Chau Devo Chowlu;

Skilled Prize Winners:Nearest to Pin at 5: Col. Aditya Negi; Nearest to Pin at 5: Arunjyoti Borgohain; Longest Drive at 8: M P Chaliha; Minimum Putt: Anirban Kakoti.

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