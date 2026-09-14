Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah loses in Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament final

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah finished runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament after losing to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in straight games in the final on Sunday.

Ranked 39, third seed Baruah, went down 8-21 15-21 to her unseeded opponent in 34 minutes in the women’s singles final.

It was the 22-year-old’s second loss to the Thai shuttler, ranked 106th in the world. Isharani had met Vitidsarn after four years when they last played each other in India Junior International Grand Prix 2022 match. Agencies

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