All Assam Tennis Association Championship series from April 22

GUWAHATI: The AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls U-12 and 14 years will begin from April 22 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. The tournament will be held in both singles and doubles events and around 106 players from all over the country are participating in the tournament. The finals will be held on April 26.

