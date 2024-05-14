AITA Super Series Tennis Championship for U-14 boys and girls begins in Jorhat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AITA Super Series Tennis Championship for U-14 boys and girls got under way at Jorhat today. The competition was inaugurated by Makhan Lal Gattani, key sponsor of the competition, in presence of Animesh Baruah, president of Jorhat Tennis Club and Raktim Saikia, president of All Assam Tennis Association and joint secretary of All India Tennis Association. Several matches in both categories were held today.

