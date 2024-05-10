Chandogya T Pathak storms into final of Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandogya T Pathak will play against Heet Bhimshibal Kandoriya in the boys singles final of the Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament. In the girls category Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar will fight for the title with Jahnavi Tammineedi. Semi finals of both the categories were held at the Chachal Tennis Complex on Thursday.

RESULTS: Girls singles U-14 (Semi finals): Jahnavi Tammineedi (Ind) beat Riya Roy (I) 6-3, 6-3, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (Ind) beat Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (I) 6-3, 6-0. Boys singles under 14 (Semi finals): Heet Bhimshibai Kandoriya (I) beat Nibras Kawsar Hussain (I) 6-1, 6-4, Chandogya T Pathak (I) beat Rishikesh Mane (5) (I) 6-4, 6-0. Girls doubles U-14 (semi finals): jahnavi Tammineedi (I) / Parinitha Kutti Vattaprambil (Ind) beat Ayessha Bagla (Ind) / Anushka Saha (Ind) 6-3, 6-3, Sristi Kiran (I) / Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (I) beat Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (I) / Nayeem Hussain (Ind) 6-1, 6-4. Boys doubles U-14 (Semi finals): Chandogya Tridive Pathak (I) / Pradnyesh Shelke (I) beat Syed Faizaan Hussain (I) / Priyadarshan Raj Pradhan (I) 6-1, 6-3.

