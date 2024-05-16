Jorhat: AITA Super Series Under 14 Tennis Tournament Witnesses Several Upsets In Quarterfinals

GUWAHATI: Day 3 of the AITA Super Series Under 14 Tennis tournament witnessed several upsets in the quarterfinal matches of both the Girls and the Boys events played in the Jorhat Tennis Club courts today.

In the Girls category, 6th seeded Padmapriya Rameshkumar from Karnataka upset the top seed Riya Roy of West Bengal 6-4, 6-4 in a straight set victory.

In an major shocker in the girls event, unseeded Arisha Choudhury of Assam made her state proud by getting the better of Sudiksha Banerjee, the 4th seed hailing from West Bengal in a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 encounter.

As far as the boys category is concerned, 6th seeded Ayaan Shankar of Tamil Nadu cruised past 3rd seed Mithran Loganathan also from Tamil Nadu 6-4, 6-4, causing another upset.

Meanwhile, the rest of the seeded players sealed their berth in the semifinal stage of this prestigious tournament where talented athletes from very nook and corner of the country came to take part in it.

