Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd day of the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, a major Ranking Tournament of the All India Tennis Association, didn’t witness any upset in both the Boys and Girls 2nd round matches held at Jorhat today. All the seeded players confirmed their spots in their Quarter Final which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

