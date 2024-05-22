Guwahati: All Assam Chess Association To Open New Coaching Centres For Chess

GUWAHATI: In a push towards grooming young talents in the state, the Sports Authority of Assam, in association with the All Assam Chess Association, is set to launch two chess coaching centres in Guwahati.
These new centres will be located at the Sarusajai Sports Complex and Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.
Training of the highest quality will be provided to young budding players.
Meanwhile, Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu are set to compete in the 12th edition of the prestigious Norway Chess Championship scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 7 at SR-Bank’s main building.
The prestigious event will feature World No.1 Magnus Carlsen (Norway), World No.3 Hikaru Nakamura (USA), current World Champion Ding Liren (China), Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun (China), Lei Tingjie (China) among others.
Popularly known as the ‘Wimbledon of Chess’, Norway Chess annually extend invitations to top Grandmasters from the world rating list. However, within the top 100 players globally, no women are listed.
There has been a scarcity of women in top-level private competitions due to limited invitations and unequal prize money. Hence, to address this issue and set a new benchmark for gender equality, Norway Chess has introduced the world’s first-ever equal female tournament this year.
The Norway Chess Women’s Tournament, to be held in the same hall concurrently, with the same number of players as the Norway Chess, will have the same format and an equivalent prize fund.
With their partners EY, the SpareBank 1 SR-Bank Foundation, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, and Stavanger Municipality, Norway Chess aim to provide women chess players with more opportunities and a comparable prize fund, fostering participation and giving a platform to aspiring female chess players.
