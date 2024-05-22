Guwahati: All Assam Chess Association To Open New Coaching Centres For Chess

GUWAHATI: In a push towards grooming young talents in the state, the Sports Authority of Assam, in association with the All Assam Chess Association, is set to launch two chess coaching centres in Guwahati.

These new centres will be located at the Sarusajai Sports Complex and Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

Training of the highest quality will be provided to young budding players.

Meanwhile, Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu are set to compete in the 12th edition of the prestigious Norway Chess Championship scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 7 at SR-Bank’s main building.