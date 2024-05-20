Guwahati: Archery Coaching Camp Concludes At Sarusajai Sports Complex
GUWAHATI: A special archery coaching camp, organized by the Archery Association of Assam (AAA) at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, concluded on Saturday.
Arjuna awardee archer Jayanta Talukdar imparted coaching in the camp where more than 50 young archers (recurve) from different parts of the state participated in the 10-day camp.
Earlier this month, Veteran archer Jayanta Talukdar won a silver medal in the Individual Olympic Round in the NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament held at Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, in a huge morale boost for Indian archers, World famous archery coach Kim Hyung Tak feels consistency in training and preparation will help India secure their first-ever Olympic medal in archery at Paris 2024.
The Korean, with more than 40 years of coaching experience at various levels, conducted a coaches’ seminar at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Sonepat, Haryana.
“The Indian recurve team is undergoing very strong technical training. There is also good communication happening all the time between the archers and the coaches. This will definitely help get good results in the Olympics. By keeping this consistency in training and preparation, I think it is very much possible to get a medal in Paris,” Kim told SAI Media.
So far, only Dhiraj Bommadevara has won a Paris 2024 quota place for India in archery. The Indian recurve archers are currently striving for a team quota in the final qualification tournament this June 14 to 17 in Antalya, Turkey.
The mood in the Indian camp is upbeat after Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav shocked reigning Olympic champions South Korea to clinch a historic World Cup gold after 14 years in Shanghai on April 28.
