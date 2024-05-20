Guwahati: Archery Coaching Camp Concludes At Sarusajai Sports Complex

GUWAHATI: A special archery coaching camp, organized by the Archery Association of Assam (AAA) at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, concluded on Saturday.

Arjuna awardee archer Jayanta Talukdar imparted coaching in the camp where more than 50 young archers (recurve) from different parts of the state participated in the 10-day camp.

Earlier this month, Veteran archer Jayanta Talukdar won a silver medal in the Individual Olympic Round in the NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament held at Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.