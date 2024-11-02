All Assam Inter-District Women Kabaddi Championship in Morigaon

Our correspondent

Morigaon: The 35th All Assam Inter - District Women Kabaddi Championship, organized by Morigaon District Kabaddi Association, will be held on November 8 to 10 at the ground of Dalbari Juvakalyan Sangha in Morigaon.

A reception committee was formed to make the championship a grand success. The reception committee has included 10 sub committees for smooth organizing the sports event.

