Goalpara Hosts Drug Abuse Awareness Programs and Girls Kabaddi Competition Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Goalpara: With a view to spread awareness against drug abuse and to create a healthy society, the Social Welfare Department with the help of Goalpara district administration on Monday arranged several programmes under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Goalpara. Keeping in view of the celebration of the 78th Independence Day, “Pledge against Drugs” programme was also organized where students of several local institutions participated and took oath to eradicate the drug menace from the society.

A girls Kabadi competition was also organized in this regard among the teams, Goalpara College, Goalpara Girls College, PR Government HS and MP School and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara where Goalpara College emerged as champion leaving behind Kendriya Vidyalaya in second position.

Kalyani Kangkana Das, ADC, Dr. JK Das, JDHS, AMA Hussain, DSWO and several other dignitaries attended the programmes.

Also Read: National Chamber of Commerce urges CM for further reforms in business laws

Also watch: