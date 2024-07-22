All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament begins on Tuesday in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Sports Association will organise the 5th All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament in Guwahati from July 23. The competition will be held at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium. Addressing the media, GSA president Paresh Chandra Das said, “Nearly 600 players from various parts of the State will participate in the five-day championship. There will be altogether seven events, and these are U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 for both boys and girls and seniors (men and women).

