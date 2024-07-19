Assam shuttlers Bijoy Barman, Arup Buragohain to participate in Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two veteran shuttlers from Assam Bijoy Barman and Arup Buragohain will participate in the Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship. The competition will be held in Colombo from July 25. While Bijoy and Arup will participate in doubles-event, Bijoy will also take part in the mixed doubles where he will pair with Urvashi Thapa (Maharashtra).

