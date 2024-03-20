Two upsets in AITA Championship Tennis Tournament at All Assam Tennis Association complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second day’s play saw two major upsets in the ongoing AITA Championship Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 16 and 18 years at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here today. In the boys under 16 singles 2nd seed Aritra Kumar Sasmal of West Bengal was ousted by unseeded Sankar Desam of Andhra Pradesh in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. In another upset in the boys under 18 singles 3rd seed Abhishek Singh from Bihar lost his match to unseeded Rishabh Kumar from Tamil Nadu in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

