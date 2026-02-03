Local Sports

All Assam Tennis Association Hosts National Series for U-12 Boys and Girls

The National Series U-12 Tennis Tournament began at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, with 71 boys and girls from across India competing.
All Assam Tennis Association Hosts National Series for U-12 Boys and Girls
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 years got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city on Monday.  Altogether seventy-one players from different parts of the country are participating in this prestigious tournament.

The tournament is being held in both singles and doubles categories for boys and girls. All the seeds moved to the next round without any upset on the opening day of the tournament.

Also Read: Josh Hazlewood to Miss Early T20 World Cup Matches Due to Injury

All Assam Tennis Association Complex
National Series Tennis Tournament

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com