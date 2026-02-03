All Assam Tennis Association Hosts National Series for U-12 Boys and Girls

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 years got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city on Monday. Altogether seventy-one players from different parts of the country are participating in this prestigious tournament.

The tournament is being held in both singles and doubles categories for boys and girls. All the seeds moved to the next round without any upset on the opening day of the tournament.

