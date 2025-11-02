All Assam Tennis Association to host two international meets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Tennis Association will host two ITF World Ranking Tennis Tournaments at its own complex in the city. The first tournament ITF Masters MT200 will be held from November 10 while the second tournament, ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls under 18 years, will kick off from November 17. In the ITF Juniors (J60) players from Germany, USA, Sri Lanka, Japan, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, Kazakhstan, France, Malaysia, Turkey, Mexico and host India have confirmed their participation.

Former shuttler and Executive Director of OIL Madhurya Barua and Padma Shri Awardee Ajoy Dutta (left) being felicitated by the officials of Pulin Das Memorial Committee at India Club on Saturday.

