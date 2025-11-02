Local Sports

All Assam Tennis Association to host two international meets

All Assam Tennis Association to host two ITF events — Masters MT200 from Nov 10 and Juniors (J60) from Nov 17, with players from 13 countries.
All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament
GUWAHATI:  The All Assam Tennis Association will host two ITF World Ranking Tennis Tournaments at its own complex in the city. The first tournament ITF Masters MT200 will be held from November 10 while the second tournament, ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls under 18 years, will kick off from November 17. In the ITF Juniors (J60) players from Germany, USA, Sri Lanka, Japan, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, Kazakhstan, France, Malaysia, Turkey, Mexico and host India have confirmed their participation.

