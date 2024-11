Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All Assam U-14 Inter District Basketball Championship will kick off at the RG Baruah Sports Complex on November 21. Several hundred players from different parts of the State are expected to take part in the four-day competition which will conclude on November 24.

