Kamrup (M) District Basketball Association to Host Selection Tournaments for U-17 and U-19 Girls' Teams

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) District Basketball Association will organize tournaments to select its team for U-17 boys’ and girls’ and U-19 girls’. Both the competitions will be held at the RG Baruah Sports Complex from June 18. The U-17 team will participate in the Khelo India Basketball Competition which will be held at Nagaon from July 12. On the other hand, the U-19 girls’ team will take part in the Inter District Basketball Championship scheduled to be held in Kokrajhar from July 6.

