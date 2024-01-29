All India Brahmaputra Squash concludes at RG Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rahul Baitha (Maharashtra) and Ratikhita Seelan (TN) won the men’s and women’s title in the 4th All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship that concluded at the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today. Among the players of Assam Monoshree Raut (girls Under 13) and Monoshree Raut (Men’s over 50) made podium finishes bagging third positions in their respective categories. The closing ceremony was attended by Devajit Saikia, joint secretary of BCCI, as the chief guest and Shiladitya Dev, president of Assam Squash Rackets Association.

