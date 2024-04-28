All India Karate Championship begins in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The second edition of the ‘Deo Hah’ All India Karate Championship got under way at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here in the city today. Around 2500 participants from various parts of the country are taking part in the meet. The total prize money for the competition is Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Akshita Konwar, Christina Gogoi, Panchipriya Boruah, Debjit Ray, Sakib Ahmed, Tanisi Das, Prachi Dutta Choudhary, Sanjini Dhar, Ankita Rabha, Vaishnavi Prashad, Bikram Nath, Panchami Ray, Suraj Debnath, Naban Sara, Geet Bordoloi, Sweta Hazarika, Tirthankar Baishya won the Champions of the Champion title in various categories.

On the other hand, the star Karatekars of the state were felicitated at today’s event. The Unified Karate Guild also felicitated Chandrama Bora with the cash prize of worth Rs 10,000 who won a silver medal at the All India University Games.

