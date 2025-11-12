All India Postal Table Tennis Championship: Assam Postal team bag bronze

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Postal Table Tennis team secured the bronze medal at the 40th All India Postal Table Tennis Championship held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The Assam team displayed an impressive performance in the group stage, defeating Jharkhand and Punjab by identical margins of 3-0. Continuing their fine form, they beat Uttar Pradesh 3-0 in the quarterfinals. However, their campaign ended in the semifinals, where they went down fighting 1-3 to Telangana.

The Assam team comprised Kaushik Kr. Phukan, Parash P. Boruah, Apratim Gogoi, Elsayeed M. Hussain, and Radheshyam Sahu.

Also Read: ITF Masters MT200 tennis tournament: Randeep Baruah storms into final