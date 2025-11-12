ITF Masters MT200 tennis tournament: Randeep Baruah storms into final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Peter Jancuska of Slovakia moved to the semi-finals of the 45+ singles event of the ongoing ITF Masters MT200 tennis tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal, Guwahati. In the men’s 55+ singles event Randeep Baruah of India stormed into the finals by defeating Sharad Rajesh Henry also from India in three gruelling sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. The remaining quarter final and semi final matches of the singles and the doubles events will be held on tomorrow.

