Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 70th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men and Women) got under way at the NF Railway Indoor Stadium, Maligaon on Monday. The General Manager of NF Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the competition in presence of other senior officials of NF Railway. 19 teams representing various Zones of Indian Railways are participating in the competition.

